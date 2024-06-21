Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 209.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened and closed at 209.5 on the last day of trading, with a high of 214.8 and a low of 207.6. The market capitalization stood at 8445.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 308 and 134.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 237,816 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1216.63Support 1209.32
Resistance 2219.37Support 2204.75
Resistance 3223.94Support 3202.01
21 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6784 k

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹209.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 214.8 & 207.6 yesterday to end at 209.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

