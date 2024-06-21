Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened and closed at ₹209.5 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹214.8 and a low of ₹207.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹8445.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹308 and ₹134.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 237,816 shares traded.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|216.63
|Support 1
|209.32
|Resistance 2
|219.37
|Support 2
|204.75
|Resistance 3
|223.94
|Support 3
|202.01
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹214.8 & ₹207.6 yesterday to end at ₹209.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend