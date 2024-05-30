Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹169 and closed slightly lower at ₹168.9. The stock reached a high of ₹172.95 and a low of ₹167.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹6740.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹308 and the low was ₹131.4. The BSE volume for the day was 174,506 shares traded.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹170.45. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Infrastructure shares has risen by 23.02% to reach ₹170.45. In contrast, Nifty has experienced a 22.08% increase to reach 22,704.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.88%
|3 Months
|-21.98%
|6 Months
|-8.7%
|YTD
|-18.73%
|1 Year
|23.02%
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.5
|Support 1
|167.95
|Resistance 2
|176.0
|Support 2
|164.9
|Resistance 3
|179.05
|Support 3
|162.4
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1471 k & BSE volume was 174 k.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.95 & ₹167.1 yesterday to end at ₹168.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.