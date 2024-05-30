Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 168.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 169 and closed slightly lower at 168.9. The stock reached a high of 172.95 and a low of 167.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization of the company was 6740.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 308 and the low was 131.4. The BSE volume for the day was 174,506 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at 170.45. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Infrastructure shares has risen by 23.02% to reach 170.45. In contrast, Nifty has experienced a 22.08% increase to reach 22,704.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.88%
3 Months-21.98%
6 Months-8.7%
YTD-18.73%
1 Year23.02%
30 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.5Support 1167.95
Resistance 2176.0Support 2164.9
Resistance 3179.05Support 3162.4
30 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure volume yesterday was 1645 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2885 k

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1471 k & BSE volume was 174 k.

30 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹168.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 172.95 & 167.1 yesterday to end at 168.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

