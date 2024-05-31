Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Sees Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 167.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 172.75 and closed at 170.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 172.75 and the low was 166.40. The market capitalization stands at 6611.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 308 and the low is 131.40. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 99885 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹167.9, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹167.1

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure share price is at 167.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 165.02 and 170.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 165.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 170.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 1.44% and is currently trading at 169.50. Over the past year, Reliance Infrastructure shares have surged by 24.05% to 169.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.63%
3 Months-25.77%
6 Months-11.94%
YTD-20.35%
1 Year24.05%
31 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1170.12Support 1165.02
Resistance 2173.48Support 2163.28
Resistance 3175.22Support 3159.92
31 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure volume yesterday was 1259 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2793 k

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1159 k & BSE volume was 99 k.

31 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹170.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 172.75 & 166.4 yesterday to end at 170.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

