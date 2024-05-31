Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Sees Gains Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹172.75 and closed at ₹170.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹172.75 and the low was ₹166.40. The market capitalization stands at ₹6611.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹308 and the low is ₹131.40. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 99885 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure share price is at ₹167.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹165.02 and ₹170.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹165.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 170.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 1.44% and is currently trading at ₹169.50. Over the past year, Reliance Infrastructure shares have surged by 24.05% to ₹169.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.63%
|3 Months
|-25.77%
|6 Months
|-11.94%
|YTD
|-20.35%
|1 Year
|24.05%
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.12
|Support 1
|165.02
|Resistance 2
|173.48
|Support 2
|163.28
|Resistance 3
|175.22
|Support 3
|159.92
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1159 k & BSE volume was 99 k.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.75 & ₹166.4 yesterday to end at ₹170.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend