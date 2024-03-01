Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock price on the last day was ₹22.9 at open and ₹23.47 at close. The high for the day was ₹24.35 and the low was ₹22.3. The market capitalization was ₹9215.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹33.1 and the 52-week low was ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,452,488 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.65%
|3 Months
|5.72%
|6 Months
|26.37%
|YTD
|3.86%
|1 Year
|142.0%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹24.18, with a percent change of 3.03 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 3,452,488 shares with a closing price of ₹23.47.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!