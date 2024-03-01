Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 3.03 %. The stock closed at 23.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.18 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock price on the last day was 22.9 at open and 23.47 at close. The high for the day was 24.35 and the low was 22.3. The market capitalization was 9215.44 crore. The 52-week high was 33.1 and the 52-week low was 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,452,488 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.65%
3 Months5.72%
6 Months26.37%
YTD3.86%
1 Year142.0%
01 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹24.18, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹23.47

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 24.18, with a percent change of 3.03 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹23.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 3,452,488 shares with a closing price of 23.47.

