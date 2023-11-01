Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹17.05 and closed at ₹16.97. The highest price reached during the day was ₹17.3, while the lowest was ₹16.8. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently ₹6513.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05, and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Reliance Power was 9,665,393.
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹16.99, with a percent change of -0.59. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price.
