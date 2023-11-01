Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 17.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.99 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 17.05 and closed at 16.97. The highest price reached during the day was 17.3, while the lowest was 16.8. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently 6513.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05, and the 52-week low is 9.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Reliance Power was 9,665,393.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.99, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹17.09

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 16.99, with a percent change of -0.59. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹16.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9,665,393. The closing price for the stock was 16.97.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.