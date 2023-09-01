Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
Reliance Power stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -5.1 %. The stock closed at 20.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.16 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Reliance Power had a volatile day of trading, with the stock opening at ₹20.45 and closing at ₹20.19. The stock reached a high of ₹20.6 and a low of ₹18.93 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7,156.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.95 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a high trading volume on the BSE, with 38,747,434 shares being traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:10:55 AM IST
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹20.19 on last trading day
