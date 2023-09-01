Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -5.1 %. The stock closed at 20.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.16 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power had a volatile day of trading, with the stock opening at 20.45 and closing at 20.19. The stock reached a high of 20.6 and a low of 18.93 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 7,156.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.95 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a high trading volume on the BSE, with 38,747,434 shares being traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹20.19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 38,747,434 shares and closed at a price of 20.19.

