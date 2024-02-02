Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -2.75 %. The stock closed at 29.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at 29.9 and closed at 29.82. The stock's highest price for the day was 30.1, while its lowest price was 28.92. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 11,052.43 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 33.1, and its 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 3,790,430 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹29.82 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,790,430. The closing price for the stock was 29.82.

