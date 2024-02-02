Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹29.9 and closed at ₹29.82. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹30.1, while its lowest price was ₹28.92. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹11,052.43 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹33.1, and its 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 3,790,430 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST
