Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 17.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.38 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day of trading, the open price for Reliance Power was 16.99 and the close price was 17.09. The stock reached a high of 17.6 and a low of 16.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently 6623.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 12,867,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹17.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,867,690 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 17.09.

