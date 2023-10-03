Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had an open price of ₹19.31 and a close price of ₹19.16. The stock had a high of ₹19.4 and a low of ₹19.05. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹7347.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,796,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.