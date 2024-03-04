Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 23.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.77 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 24, closed at 23.98 with a high of 24.24 and a low of 23.5. The market capitalization stood at 9059.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 33.1, and the 52-week low was 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 513,835 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:00:57 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹23.98 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 513,835 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 23.98.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie