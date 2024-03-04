Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 23.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.77 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 24, closed at 23.98 with a high of 24.24 and a low of 23.5. The market capitalization stood at 9059.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 33.1, and the 52-week low was 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 513,835 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹23.98 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 513,835 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 23.98.

