Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹19.31 and closed at ₹19.28 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹19.53 and a low of ₹19.16 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹7336.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹22.05, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,246,660 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.