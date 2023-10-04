Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 19.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 19.31 and closed at 19.28 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 19.53 and a low of 19.16 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 7336.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 22.05, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,246,660 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹19.25, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹19.28

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 19.25, representing a decrease of 0.16% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.03.

04 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹19.28 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power recorded a trading volume of 11,246,660 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 19.28.

