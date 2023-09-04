comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.07 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance PowerPremium
Reliance Power

On the last day, Reliance Power had an open price of 19.25 and a close price of 19.16. The stock had a high of 19.9 and a low of 18.91. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently at 7,096.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.95 and the 52-week low is 9.05. On the BSE, there were 27,744,237 shares traded for Reliance Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:00:12 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹19.07, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹19

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 19.07, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% and has gained 0.07 points. This information is important for investors and traders who are interested in tracking the movement of Reliance Power stock.

04 Sep 2023, 09:40:17 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹19.12, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹19

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 19.12 with a net change of 0.12 and a percent change of 0.63. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12 or 0.63% from its previous value.

04 Sep 2023, 09:36:03 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.51%
3 Months38.21%
6 Months77.57%
YTD32.4%
1 Year-5.71%
04 Sep 2023, 09:35:57 AM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:07:54 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹19, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹19.16

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 19, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the value has decreased by 0.16.

04 Sep 2023, 08:31:13 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹19.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a total volume of 27,744,237 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 19.16.

