Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day, Reliance Power had an open price of ₹19.25 and a close price of ₹19.16. The stock had a high of ₹19.9 and a low of ₹18.91. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently at ₹7,096.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.95 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. On the BSE, there were 27,744,237 shares traded for Reliance Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.07, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% and has gained 0.07 points. This information is important for investors and traders who are interested in tracking the movement of Reliance Power stock.
Click here for Reliance Power Profit Loss
The current stock price of Reliance Power is ₹19.12 with a net change of 0.12 and a percent change of 0.63. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12 or 0.63% from its previous value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.51%
|3 Months
|38.21%
|6 Months
|77.57%
|YTD
|32.4%
|1 Year
|-5.71%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹19, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the value has decreased by ₹0.16.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a total volume of 27,744,237 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹19.16.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!