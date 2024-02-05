Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 28.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.36 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 29.21 and closed at 29 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 29.6 and a low of 28.42. The market capitalization of the company is 10,976.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,304,408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.36, down -5% from yesterday's ₹28.8

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 27.36, which indicates a decrease of 5%. The net change is -1.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.64%
3 Months40.9%
6 Months51.18%
YTD23.61%
1 Year141.0%
05 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.8, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹29

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 28.8 with a decrease of 0.69% or a net change of -0.2.

05 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a total volume of 2,304,408 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 29.

