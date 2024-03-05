Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock slumps in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 23.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.47 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock price remained unchanged from the opening to the closing of the day at 23.77. The high for the day was 24.15, and the low was 23.4. The market capitalization of Reliance Power stands at 8944.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 33.1, and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,382,695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹23.47, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹23.77

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows the price at 23.47 with a percent change of -1.26 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹23.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a volume of 1,382,695 shares with a closing price of 23.77.

