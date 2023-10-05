Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Reliance Power's stock had a slight increase on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹19.2 and a close price of ₹19.25. The stock reached a high of ₹19.27 and a low of ₹18.41 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7149.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,760,733 shares.
05 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST
