Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Reliance Power stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.46 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power's stock opened at 19.27 and closed at the same price on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 19.7 and a low of 19.01 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently at 7,268.71 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 24.95, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 10,976,948 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a volume of 10,976,948 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 19.

