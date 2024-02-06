Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 28.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.36 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 27.36 and closed at 28.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 27.5 and a low of 27.36. The company has a market capitalization of 10,427.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,273,533 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.36, down -5% from yesterday's ₹28.8

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 27.36, with a percent change of -5% and a net change of -1.44. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 5% and a decrease of 1.44 in absolute terms.

06 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹28.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Power shares on the BSE was 6,273,533 shares. The closing price for the day was 28.8.

