Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock dips in trading today

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.99 %. The stock closed at 23.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹23.15 and closed at ₹23.47. The stock reached a high of ₹23.6 and a low of ₹23. The market capitalization stood at ₹8780.97 crore. The 52-week high was ₹33.1 and the low was ₹9.05. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,791,783 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.