Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock dips in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.99 %. The stock closed at 23.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at 23.15 and closed at 23.47. The stock reached a high of 23.6 and a low of 23. The market capitalization stood at 8780.97 crore. The 52-week high was 33.1 and the low was 9.05. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,791,783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:58 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹22.35, down -2.99% from yesterday's ₹23.04

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 22.35, with a percent change of -2.99% and a net change of -0.69. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:36 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.71%
3 Months-2.78%
6 Months16.41%
YTD-1.07%
1 Year115.42%
06 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹23.04, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹23.47

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 23.04 with a percent change of -1.83% and a net change of -0.43. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹23.47 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 1,791,783 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 23.47 per share.

