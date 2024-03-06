Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock dips in trading today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹23.15 and closed at ₹23.47. The stock reached a high of ₹23.6 and a low of ₹23. The market capitalization stood at ₹8780.97 crore. The 52-week high was ₹33.1 and the low was ₹9.05. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,791,783 shares.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹22.35, with a percent change of -2.99% and a net change of -0.69. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.71%
|3 Months
|-2.78%
|6 Months
|16.41%
|YTD
|-1.07%
|1 Year
|115.42%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹23.04 with a percent change of -1.83% and a net change of -0.43.
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 1,791,783 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹23.47 per share.
