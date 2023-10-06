Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹18.98 and closed at ₹18.76. The stock had a high of ₹19.08 and a low of ₹18.55. The market cap of Reliance Power is ₹7206.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 9,496,649 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹18.91, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.8% from its previous value. The net change of 0.15 suggests that the stock price has increased by ₹0.15.
