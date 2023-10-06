Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 18.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.91 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day, Reliance Power opened at 18.98 and closed at 18.76. The stock had a high of 19.08 and a low of 18.55. The market cap of Reliance Power is 7206.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 9,496,649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.91, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹18.76

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 18.91, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.8% from its previous value. The net change of 0.15 suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.15.

06 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.76 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a high trading volume of 9,496,649 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 18.76.

