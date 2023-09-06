Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹19.77 and closed at ₹19.53. The highest price during the day was ₹20.12, while the lowest price was ₹19.12. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹7380.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.95, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. On the BSE, a total of 21,196,958 shares of Reliance Power were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹21.46. There has been a 8.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.49%
|3 Months
|38.98%
|6 Months
|85.05%
|YTD
|37.98%
|1 Year
|-15.02%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹19.76, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 0.23. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.18% and has gained 0.23 points.
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 21,196,958 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹19.53.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!