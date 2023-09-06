Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 8.6 %. The stock closed at 19.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.46 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day, Reliance Power opened at 19.77 and closed at 19.53. The highest price during the day was 20.12, while the lowest price was 19.12. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 7380.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.95, while the 52-week low is 9.05. On the BSE, a total of 21,196,958 shares of Reliance Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹21.46, up 8.6% from yesterday's ₹19.76

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is 21.46. There has been a 8.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.49%
3 Months38.98%
6 Months85.05%
YTD37.98%
1 Year-15.02%
06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹19.76, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹19.53

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 19.76, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 0.23. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.18% and has gained 0.23 points.

06 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹19.53 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 21,196,958 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 19.53.

