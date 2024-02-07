Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stocks plummet in trading today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹26 and closed at ₹27.36 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹26.25 and a low of ₹26. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹9,909.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,298 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.02%
|3 Months
|13.22%
|6 Months
|46.35%
|YTD
|11.8%
|1 Year
|117.08%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹26, representing a percent change of -4.97 and a net change of -1.36. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.97% and the value has dropped by ₹1.36.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, the volume was 4,496,298 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹27.36.
