Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stocks plummet in trading today

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 27.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 26 and closed at 27.36 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 26.25 and a low of 26. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 9,909.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,298 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.02%
3 Months13.22%
6 Months46.35%
YTD11.8%
1 Year117.08%
07 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹27.36

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 26, representing a percent change of -4.97 and a net change of -1.36. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.97% and the value has dropped by 1.36.

07 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, the volume was 4,496,298 shares. The closing price for the stock was 27.36.

