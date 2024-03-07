Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares plummet as investors show lack of confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 23.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.34 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at 23, reached a high of 23 and a low of 21.89 before closing at 23.04. The market capitalization stood at 8514.18 crores. The 52-week high was 33.1, and the 52-week low was 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1791196 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹22.34, down -3.04% from yesterday's ₹23.04

The current data shows that Reliance Power stock is priced at 22.34, which reflects a decrease of 3.04% from the previous value. The net change is -0.7. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

07 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹23.04 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,791,196 shares with a closing price of 23.04.

