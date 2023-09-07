Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had an open price of ₹20 and a close price of ₹19.76. The stock reached a high of ₹21.59 and a low of ₹20 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹7914.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.95 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 44,120,315 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Reliance Power has increased by 7.24% to reach ₹21.19. This represents a net change of ₹1.43.
