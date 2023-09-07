Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 7.24 %. The stock closed at 19.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.19 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had an open price of 20 and a close price of 19.76. The stock reached a high of 21.59 and a low of 20 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 7914.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.95 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 44,120,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹21.19, up 7.24% from yesterday's ₹19.76

The stock price of Reliance Power has increased by 7.24% to reach 21.19. This represents a net change of 1.43.

07 Sep 2023, 08:23 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹19.76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 44,120,315. The closing price of the shares was 19.76.

