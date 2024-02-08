Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 25.4 and closed at 26. The highest price recorded during the day was 27.3, while the lowest price was 25.25. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 10,404.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1, and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power on the last day was 3,587,536 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.3, up 5% from yesterday's ₹26

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 27.3, which represents a 5% increase from the previous value. The net change in price is 1.3.

08 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,587,536. The closing price for the stock was 26.

