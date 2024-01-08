Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:49 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 4.04 %. The stock closed at 31.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.68 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Reliance Power was 31.99, and the close price was 31.41. The stock reached a high of 33.1 and a low of 30.9. The market capitalization is 12,481.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.99, and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,898,085 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 11:49 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹32.68, up 4.04% from yesterday's ₹31.41

The current data shows that the Reliance Power stock has a price of 32.68. It has experienced a percent change of 4.04, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.27, which suggests that the stock has gained in value. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in recent trading.

08 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC135.9-2.65-1.91139.962.2518014.5
Jaiprakash Power Ventures17.140.31.7817.85.1711746.83
Reliance Power32.81.394.4332.999.0512251.48
Rattanindia Enterprises85.34-0.64-0.7487.9432.0511796.29
Nava469.459.652.1485.65213.256811.75
08 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹32.74, up 4.23% from yesterday's ₹31.41

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 32.74 with a percent change of 4.23. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.23% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.33, which means that it has increased by 1.33.

08 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock traded at a low of 30.9 and a high of 33.1 on the current day.

08 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC136.35-2.2-1.59139.962.2518074.15
Jaiprakash Power Ventures17.220.382.2617.85.1711801.66
Reliance Power32.751.344.2732.999.0512232.8
Rattanindia Enterprises86.570.590.6987.9432.0511966.31
Nava468.18.31.81485.65213.256792.16
08 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹31.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a volume of 10,898,085 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 31.41.

