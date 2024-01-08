Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Soars in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Reliance Power was ₹31.99, and the close price was ₹31.41. The stock reached a high of ₹33.1 and a low of ₹30.9. The market capitalization is ₹12,481.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.99, and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,898,085 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the Reliance Power stock has a price of ₹32.68. It has experienced a percent change of 4.04, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.27, which suggests that the stock has gained in value. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in recent trading.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|135.9
|-2.65
|-1.91
|139.9
|62.25
|18014.5
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.14
|0.3
|1.78
|17.8
|5.17
|11746.83
|Reliance Power
|32.8
|1.39
|4.43
|32.99
|9.05
|12251.48
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|85.34
|-0.64
|-0.74
|87.94
|32.05
|11796.29
|Nava
|469.45
|9.65
|2.1
|485.65
|213.25
|6811.75
The current stock price of Reliance Power is ₹32.74 with a percent change of 4.23. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.23% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.33, which means that it has increased by ₹1.33.
Reliance Power stock traded at a low of ₹30.9 and a high of ₹33.1 on the current day.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a volume of 10,898,085 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹31.41.
