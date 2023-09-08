comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 21.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance PowerPremium
Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 21.17 and closed at 21.19 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 21.44 and a low of 20.77. The market capitalization of the company is 7,926.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.95 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,121,092 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:09:40 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹21.45, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹21.22

The stock price of Reliance Power is currently at 21.45, which represents a 1.08% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.23.

Click here for Reliance Power Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:41:03 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹21.55, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹21.22

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 21.55, with a percent change of 1.56. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.56% from its previous value. The net change is 0.33, which means that the stock has increased by 0.33 units.

08 Sep 2023, 09:34:20 AM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:31:42 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.7%
3 Months43.11%
6 Months89.29%
YTD47.74%
1 Year-2.08%
08 Sep 2023, 09:08:34 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹21.22, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹21.19

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of 21.22. There has been a small increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.03. This indicates a slight upward movement in the stock.

08 Sep 2023, 08:17:41 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹21.19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 23,121,092. The closing price for the stock was 21.19.

