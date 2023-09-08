Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹21.17 and closed at ₹21.19 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹21.44 and a low of ₹20.77. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,926.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.95 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,121,092 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Reliance Power is currently at ₹21.45, which represents a 1.08% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.23.
Click here for Reliance Power Profit Loss
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹21.55, with a percent change of 1.56. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.56% from its previous value. The net change is 0.33, which means that the stock has increased by 0.33 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.7%
|3 Months
|43.11%
|6 Months
|89.29%
|YTD
|47.74%
|1 Year
|-2.08%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of ₹21.22. There has been a small increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.03. This indicates a slight upward movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 23,121,092. The closing price for the stock was ₹21.19.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!