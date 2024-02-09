Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹27.8 and closed at ₹27.3. The stock reached a high of ₹28.66 and a low of ₹27.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently at ₹10,839.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 3,624,102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.