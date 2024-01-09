Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stocks slump in trading today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹31.99 and a close price of ₹31.41. The high for the day was ₹33.1 and the low was ₹30.9. The market capitalization for Reliance Power is currently at ₹12,214.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.99 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 26,516,053 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power stock's low price for the day is ₹30.97 and the high price is ₹32.85.
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹31.05, representing a percent change of -3.12. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.12%. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of one unit in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|33.82%
|3 Months
|64.85%
|6 Months
|112.96%
|YTD
|37.55%
|1 Year
|121.8%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹32.05, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 0.64. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.04% from its previous value, with a net change of 0.64. This indicates that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Reliance Power.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,516,053. The closing price for the stock was ₹31.41.
