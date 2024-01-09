Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -3.12 %. The stock closed at 32.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of 31.99 and a close price of 31.41. The high for the day was 33.1 and the low was 30.9. The market capitalization for Reliance Power is currently at 12,214.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.99 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 26,516,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price for the day is 30.97 and the high price is 32.85.

09 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹31.05, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹32.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is 31.05, representing a percent change of -3.12. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.12%. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of one unit in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week33.82%
3 Months64.85%
6 Months112.96%
YTD37.55%
1 Year121.8%
09 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹32.05, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹31.41

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 32.05, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 0.64. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.04% from its previous value, with a net change of 0.64. This indicates that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Reliance Power.

09 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹31.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,516,053. The closing price for the stock was 31.41.

