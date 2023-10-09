Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power's shares opened at ₹18.97 and closed at ₹18.91. The stock reached a high of ₹19.12 and a low of ₹18.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹7,184.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 7,976,713 shares.
The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹18.03 with a percent change of -4.35 and a net change of -0.82. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.35% in value, resulting in a decrease of ₹0.82 per share.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.85 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.06. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and the net change is a decrease of 0.06.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7,976,713. The closing price for the stock was ₹18.91.
