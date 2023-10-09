Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -4.35 %. The stock closed at 18.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.03 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power's shares opened at 18.97 and closed at 18.91. The stock reached a high of 19.12 and a low of 18.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 7,184.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 7,976,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.03, down -4.35% from yesterday's ₹18.85

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 18.03 with a percent change of -4.35 and a net change of -0.82. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.35% in value, resulting in a decrease of 0.82 per share.

09 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.85, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹18.91

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 18.85 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.06. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and the net change is a decrease of 0.06.

09 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7,976,713. The closing price for the stock was 18.91.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.