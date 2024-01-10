Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 32.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.29 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power had a last day open price of 32.54 and closed at 32.05. The stock's highest price during the day was 32.85, while the lowest price was 30.97. The company's market capitalization is 11,925.19 crore. The 52-week high for Reliance Power is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 14,160,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹31.29, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹32.05

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 31.29, which represents a decrease of 2.37% from the previous close. The net change in the stock price is -0.76.

10 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹32.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power recorded a volume of 14,160,937 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 32.05.

