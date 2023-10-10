Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -5.36 %. The stock closed at 18.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.84 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 18.47 and closed at 18.85 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 18.5 and a low of 17.7. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently 6799.15 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 22.05 and its 52-week low is 9.05. On the BSE, there were 13,544,597 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 13,544,597. The closing price for the stock was 18.85.

