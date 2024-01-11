Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 31.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.81 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 31.55 and closed at 31.29 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 32.18 and a low of 30 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 11,742.25 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 33.1, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock saw a trading volume of 6,584,599 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹31.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a volume of 6,584,599 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 31.29 per share.

