Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 17.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.86 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Reliance Power saw an open price of 17.9 and a close price of 17.84. The stock reached a high of 18.1 and a low of 17.68. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 6,772.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 9,617,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.86, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹17.77

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 17.86 with a 0.51% increase in price. The net change is 0.09.

11 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹17.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9,617,874. The closing price for the shares was 17.84.

