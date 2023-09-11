Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock plummets as investors grow wary

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 21.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had an open price of 21.31 and a closing price of 21.22. The stock reached a high of 22.05 and a low of 20.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 7899.96 crore. The 52-week high for Reliance Power is 24.95 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,642,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹21.15, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹21.22

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 21.15 with a percent change of -0.33. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.33% from its previous value. The net change is -0.07, indicating a decrease of 0.07 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Reliance Power stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

11 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹21.22 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 30,642,939 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 21.22.

