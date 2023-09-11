Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock plummets as investors grow wary

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had an open price of ₹21.31 and a closing price of ₹21.22. The stock reached a high of ₹22.05 and a low of ₹20.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7899.96 crore. The 52-week high for Reliance Power is ₹24.95 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,642,939 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹21.15 with a percent change of -0.33. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.33% from its previous value. The net change is -0.07, indicating a decrease of ₹0.07 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Reliance Power stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 30,642,939 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹21.22.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!