Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -4.33 %. The stock closed at 27.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 29 and closed at 28.44. The stock reached a high of 29 and a low of 27.02 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 10,476.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,898 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.3, down -4.33% from yesterday's ₹27.49

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 26.3, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The net change in price is -1.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.51%
3 Months21.61%
6 Months58.05%
YTD18.03%
1 Year135.04%
12 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹27.49

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 27.5 with a small increase of 0.04%. The net change in the stock price is 0.01.

12 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹28.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a BSE volume of 3,416,898 shares and closed at a price of 28.44.

