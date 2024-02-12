Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹29 and closed at ₹28.44. The stock reached a high of ₹29 and a low of ₹27.02 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹10,476.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,898 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹26.3, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The net change in price is -1.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.51%
|3 Months
|21.61%
|6 Months
|58.05%
|YTD
|18.03%
|1 Year
|135.04%
The current stock price of Reliance Power is ₹27.5 with a small increase of 0.04%. The net change in the stock price is 0.01.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a BSE volume of 3,416,898 shares and closed at a price of ₹28.44.
