Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock plummets amidst market downturn

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹31.43 and closed at ₹30.81. The stock reached a high of ₹31.75 and a low of ₹30.81. The company's market capitalization is ₹11,852.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750,401 shares on the BSE.
Today, the low price of Reliance Power stock was ₹30.55 and the high price was ₹31.34.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.3%
|3 Months
|59.98%
|6 Months
|104.61%
|YTD
|33.48%
|1 Year
|118.25%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹30.69, with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -0.41. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.32% and the value has dropped by 0.41.
The stock price of Reliance Power is currently at ₹31.1, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 0.29. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a total volume of 9,750,401 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹30.81.
