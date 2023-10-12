Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 17.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.21 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day, Reliance Power opened at 17.86 and closed at 17.77. The stock had a high of 18.33 and a low of 17.86. The market capitalization of the company is 6940.16 crore. The 52-week high for Reliance Power was 22.05, while the 52-week low was 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339,496 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

