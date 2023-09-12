Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 21.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.78 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 21.3 and closed at 21.15. The stock had a high of 21.35 and a low of 20.65. The market capitalization of the company is 7761.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.95 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,855,740 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Reliance Power trading at ₹20.78, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹21.15

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 20.78 with a percent change of -1.75 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.75% or 0.37. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

Reliance Power closed at ₹21.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 20,855,740 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 21.15.

