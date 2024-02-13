Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares drop amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.95 %. The stock closed at 26.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 27.5 and closed at 27.49 on the last day. It had a high of 28 and a low of 26.12. The market capitalization of the company is 9954.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2384114 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:21 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock had a low of 24.82 and a high of 25.60 for the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹25.35, down -2.95% from yesterday's ₹26.12

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 25.35, with a percent change of -2.95% and a net change of -0.77. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Click here for Reliance Power Profit Loss

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.56%
3 Months6.18%
6 Months54.28%
YTD12.23%
1 Year124.46%
13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹24.82, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹26.12

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 24.82 with a percent change of -4.98. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.98% from its previous value. The net change is -1.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.3. Overall, the stock has seen a significant decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹25.6, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹26.12

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 25.6, representing a decrease of 1.99% from the previous day's closing price. The net change is -0.52, indicating a decline in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,384,114. The closing price for the stock was 27.49.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!