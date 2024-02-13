Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares drop amid market downturn

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹27.5 and closed at ₹27.49 on the last day. It had a high of ₹28 and a low of ₹26.12. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9954.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2384114 shares on the BSE.
Reliance Power stock had a low of ₹24.82 and a high of ₹25.60 for the current day.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹25.35, with a percent change of -2.95% and a net change of -0.77. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.56%
|3 Months
|6.18%
|6 Months
|54.28%
|YTD
|12.23%
|1 Year
|124.46%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹24.82 with a percent change of -4.98. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.98% from its previous value. The net change is -1.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹1.3. Overall, the stock has seen a significant decline in value.
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹25.6, representing a decrease of 1.99% from the previous day's closing price. The net change is -0.52, indicating a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,384,114. The closing price for the stock was ₹27.49.
