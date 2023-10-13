Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at a price of ₹18.33 and closed at ₹18.21. The stock reached a high of ₹18.35 and a low of ₹17.87 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently ₹6,844.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 9,212,203 shares.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹17.96, with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.37% and the stock has lost 0.25 points.
