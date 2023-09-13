Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹20.91 and closed at ₹20.78. The stock reached a high of ₹20.99 and a low of ₹18.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,050.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,823,698 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.