Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power had an open price of 25.6 and a close price of 26.12. The stock had a high of 26.25 and a low of 24.82. The company's market capitalization is 9,909.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,776 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹25.85, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹26

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 25.85, which represents a decrease of 0.58% from the previous close. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.

14 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months5.06%
6 Months53.69%
YTD11.8%
1 Year129.52%
14 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹25.2, down -3.08% from yesterday's ₹26

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 25.2. There has been a percent change of -3.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.8, which means the stock has decreased by 0.8 rupees.

14 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26.12 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 2,506,776 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 26.12.

