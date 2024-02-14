Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Plunges in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power had an open price of ₹25.6 and a close price of ₹26.12. The stock had a high of ₹26.25 and a low of ₹24.82. The company's market capitalization is ₹9,909.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,776 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹25.85, which represents a decrease of 0.58% from the previous close. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|5.06%
|6 Months
|53.69%
|YTD
|11.8%
|1 Year
|129.52%
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹25.2. There has been a percent change of -3.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.8, which means the stock has decreased by 0.8 rupees.
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 2,506,776 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹26.12.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!