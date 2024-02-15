Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 26.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 24.86 and closed at 26 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 26.85 and a low of 24.86 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,088.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1, and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,398,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.85, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹26.47

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 26.85 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 0.38. This means that the stock has increased by 1.44% and the value has increased by 0.38.

15 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.95, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹26.47

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 26.95, with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 0.48. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.81% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 0.48.

15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,398,867. The closing price for the stock was 26.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!