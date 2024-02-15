Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹24.86 and closed at ₹26 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹26.85 and a low of ₹24.86 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,088.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1, and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,398,867 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹26.85 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 0.38. This means that the stock has increased by 1.44% and the value has increased by 0.38.
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹26.95, with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 0.48. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.81% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 0.48.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,398,867. The closing price for the stock was ₹26.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!