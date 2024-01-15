Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 31.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.89 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at 31.21 and closed at 31.10. The stock reached a high of 31.34 and a low of 30.50. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 11,772.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.10 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 7,794,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹31.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Reliance Power BSE trading, there were a total of 7,794,151 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 31.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.