Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Reliance Power had an open price of ₹19.3 and a close price of ₹19.01. The stock had a high of ₹19.59 and a low of ₹18.67. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹7,157.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,893,720 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹19.01 on last trading day
